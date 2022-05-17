TUNE IN: News at Noon re-launches Wednesday

Husband-and-wife anchor team Doug and Lyssa High will be taking over the News at Noon desk starting Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ve already seen big changes here at ABC 36, but there are more in the works, with one launching this Wednesday.

The anchor desk and this husband-and-wife team: you could say it’s a match made in heaven.

“We’ve always really enjoyed collaborating together. We just kind of have the same mindset in terms of community, in terms of family and keeping folks informed. And especially after this one has gotten her news chops refined over the past couple years, I was like, we could anchor a newscast together,” said Doug High.

Starting Wednesday, May 18, Doug and Lyssa High are re-launching ABC 36 News at Noon as Lexington’s only husband and wife anchor team.

The collaboration has been a long-time dream for the duo, but also a happy homecoming: Doug High, ABC 36 anchor of 10 years, is returning to the ABC 36 news desk after a 3-year hiatus.

“I was looking for a way to stay involved here because I’ve been here off and on for 13 years. It is family here at ABC 36. I’m really excited to be back in the mix,” said High.

He says he’s keeping his day job as Executive Director of the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, hitting the anchor desk on his lunch break.

“We’re really excited to have him here too,” said Lyssa High.

Exciting plans filled with lots of special guests and familiar faces are in the works for the show, and also a little bit of fun, calling the special guest segment of the show “High Noon.”

“We’re going to stack the deck a little bit the first few weeks. We’re going to invite some old friends and long-standing collaborators in the community. We’re going to get re- introduced and have a good time,” said Doug High.

It’s just one of many changes being made by recently-named News Director Miranda Combs.

“It’s already like a family around here, so it makes sense a husband and wife would anchor our noon show so we’re looking forward to seeing how that plays out on the air here,” said Combs.

Be sure to tune in this Wednesday at noon.