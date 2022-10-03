Trump launches direct attack on McConnell ahead of midterm elections

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Former President Donald Trump directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on social media Friday, saying the Kentucky Republican had a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.”

It came hours after congress approved — and President Joe Biden signed — a stopgap funding bill to avert a federal government shutdown.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 72-to-25 vote Thursday and the House on a 230-to-201 vote Friday.

In addition to money to keep government agencies afloat, the short-term funding measure provides around $12 billion for Ukraine, including funding for disaster relief.

The measure funds the government through Dec. 16.

The former president’s attack on McConnell comes just weeks away from the midterm elections, with early voting already underway in some states.

McConnell’s office did not comment on Trump’s remarks and representatives for Trump have not yet responded to a request for comment.