Truckers collect donations for Mayfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While truck drivers would normally take their packed semis to stores for delivery, one group of drivers is getting ready to deliver “a trailer full” of donations for the tornado victims in Mayfield.

Drivers from as far away as Indiana were at the Hamburg Walmart in Lexington Monday, collecting clothes, food, and hygiene items. The donations will be delivered Tuesday.

James Toller of Georgetown says when he woke up Saturday morning and saw the devastation left behind in western Kentucky, he knew he had to do something to help. Toller says he and the other drivers will return to the Hamburg Walmart or Nicholasville Walmart later this week.

“These people have no way to get anything out there. You know, Mayfield is just completely flattened and, you know, there’s not a Walmart out there now. There’s none of that stuff for them to get stuff like this,” says Toller. “The people of Lexington has done great over the last couple of days. I mean, they’ve really stepped up. Anytime you can fill a 53-foot trailer up sitting at one Walmart in two days, you’re doing something and it’s an amazing thing.”