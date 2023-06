Truck stolen from Jessamine Co. R.J. Corman Railroad lot





NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for help finding a truck that was stolen Friday morning from the R.J. Corman Railroad lot in Nicholasville.

According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was stolen in the early morning hours on Friday.

The truck is a white 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4×4 with a utility bed. It has an extended cab but no license plate.

If you have any information, contact police at 859-885-4139.