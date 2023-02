Truck drives into home on Carlisle Avenue in Lexington





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truck drove into a home in the 100 block of Carlisle Avenue Monday afternoon, causing significant damage.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the home sustained serious structural damage but they don’t believe anyone was injured.

Firefighters searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside but will research once the truck is removed. The driver wasn’t injured either.

No word on if charges are expected.