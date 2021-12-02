Truck crashes into Paris O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, causes thousands of dollars in damage

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in Paris faces hundreds to thousands of dollars in damages after a truck crashed into the building Thursday morning.

According to the Paris Police Department, a call came in around 8:33 a.m. about a vehicle that drove into the O’Reilly’s on Arlington Drive.

Police stated that a 30-year-old man from Lexington was driving the truck. The driver said he overcorrected and ran off the road. He thought he hit his brakes, but instead hit the gas and hit the building.

Authorities also said the driver does not have a valid driver’s license and that he was not impaired.

No injuries were reported.

The store was closed Thursday because of the damage. A structural engineer has been called in.