Truck crash closes KY 97 for hours in Graves County

Investigators say a blown tire may be to blame for the crash.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A blown tire may be to blame for a tractor-trailer crash that closed a stretch of KY 97 in Graves County for several hours on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 31-year old Antonio Leach, of Greenwood, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck south on KY 97 just before noon, when he lost control and hit a utility pole. KSP says Leach wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say tire failure may have caused the crash.

Trooper Jay Dunn is leading the investigation.

KSP was assisted at the accident scene by the Graves County Rescue Squad, Graves County Emergency Management, Graves County Road Department, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative and Burl’s Wrecker Service.