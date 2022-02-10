Trophies stolen from Thoroughbred trainer’s home

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A decorated Thoroughbred trainer says several sentimental trophies were stolen from his Woodford County house and says it appears the thief knew exactly what they were looking for and where to find it.

“In all the years, 15 years, living here, I’ve never seen anyone in the backyard here, ever, not once,” says Wesley Ward, a thoroughbred trainer.

Ward is an accomplished trainer, who has some historic wins to his credit, and he keeps many of his trophies at his home in Versailles. Ward was shocked when he discovered Tuesday his home had been broken-in to and 13 of his prized trophies stolen.

“You know, who would think it? I live back in the country here, right on the creek and you know it’s a just one country road that I live on,” says Ward.

Ward says because of a broken lock on his front door, he’s been coming in and out of the back of his house, leaving that door unlocked.

“You live in the country, you don’t think you have to rush to get your doors locked, but we learned a valuable lesson,” says Ward.

The stolen trophies weren’t displayed. Ward says the 12 Royal Ascot trophies and Breeders’ Cup trophy were in a bag in his spare bedroom closet. Ward says the trophies won’t have much value on the street but they’re priceless to him.

“The value is only to me as the trainer of the horse so it’s just quite a shame,” says Ward. “It could be, as the investigators would say, someone that would have thought that that’s what he was looking for.”

The memories tied to the stolen trophies are ones Ward holds dear, especially the Royal Ascot trophy presented to him by the Queen of England.

“That was like a memory that my children and I have, being on the stand and being presented that to us,” says Ward. “It’s just kind of a tear-jerker.”

Ward hopes investigators will be able to find his trophies in a pawn shop or online. Ward says he has Nest cameras both inside and outside of his house and was able to catch a still image of the back of the thief. According to Ward, Versailles Police is trying to get video footage from Nest.

Versailles Police didn’t elaborate on the investigation as it is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Versailles Police Department at (859)509-0991.