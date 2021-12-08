Troopers searching for Owsley County Sheriff after high school basketball game fight

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a recent fight during a high school basketball game involving the Owsley County Sheriff.

According to KSP, troopers from Post 13 in Hazard responded to Perry County High School on Dec. 3 regarding an assault complaint that happened during the girls’ basketball game.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheriff Brent Lynch. The warrant is for Assault 4th Degree.

Lynch is part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School. Authorities state during an altercation between players during the game, he assaulted a juvenile female.

Troopers are searching for Lynch to serve the active arrest warrant. Trooper Adam Baker is leading the incident’s investigation.