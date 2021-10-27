Troopers look for missing Perry County man with PTSD, other issues

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 3:42 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call in reference to a missing man n the Browns Fork community of Perry County.

Troopers responded to the scene and started a missing person’s investigation. It was reported that 22-year-old Bradley Garwood, of Hazard, left walking on foot out of Browns Fork. Garwood was last seen wearing a heavy brown jacket, gray pants, and green rubber boots.

Garwood has several mental health issues, including PTSD and anxiety.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police, Post 13 at 606-435-6069.