Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Boyd County

Nab suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to KSP

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Boyd County that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the KSP, troopers received the call from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at about 9:15 p.m. A man was taken by Boyd County EMS to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Va., for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the KSP said.

No sheriff’s deputies or others members of the community were injured. The KSP said the investigation continues and no other information was released about what happened, how a deputy was involved, or other details..

