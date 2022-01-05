Troopers chase stolen 18-wheeler into West Virginia

Truck stolen from West Virginia, spotted in Pike County, sparks chase

KIMPER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received information on January 04, 2022 of a stolen vehicle in the Kimper community of Pike County.

Troopers responded to the area and saw an International flatbed vehicle parked at a service station. Troopers recognized the vehicle as stolen from Mingo County, West Virginia.

When troopers contacted the vehicle’s operator, he fled, striking a marked cruiser.

A pursuit ensued which traveled through several communities of Pike County. Troopers terminated their pursuit as the vehicle entered into Edgarton, West Virginia.

Mingo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and began a search of the area for the vehicle.

Trooper Corey Charles is investigating this incident.