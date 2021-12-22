Troopers charge Madison County man with child sexual exploitation

Troopers searched his residence Tuesday.

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a 21-year-old Berea man Tuesday on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

According to troopers, Zachery Nelson Feltner was charged as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered he was distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1003 Whipporwill Drive in Berea on December 21, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Feltner is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison. Feltner was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.