Trooper on leave after returning fire on suspect in Laurel County

Man refused orders to drop weapon, shot at trooper: KSP

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in Laurel County.

The preliminary investigation indicates a trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the Cumberland Gap Parkway. The car took off and the car entered the parking lot of the Cumberland Gap Apartment complex, the KSP said in a statement.

The man jumped from the car, which continued forward and hit a parked vehicle, while the man fled on foot behind an apartment building. He was found hiding behind a building and the trooper realized he was armed, according to the KSP statement.

“Despite loud verbal commands,” the man “remained non-compliant and fired shots at the trooper,” the KSP said, noting the trooper returned fire, hitting the man.

The trooper rendered medical aid until EMS arrived and the man was taken by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph Health in London and was later flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the KSP.

In accordance with KSP policies, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.