Trooper involved in deadly shooting in Floyd County
Few details released about Thursday morning incident
MCDOWELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was fatally wounded during an incident involving a Kentucky State Police trooper Thursday morning in the McDowell community of Floyd County..
According to the KSP, the Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:47 a.m. ..
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts are gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.