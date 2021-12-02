Trooper involved in deadly shooting in Floyd County

Few details released about Thursday morning incident

MCDOWELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was fatally wounded during an incident involving a Kentucky State Police trooper Thursday morning in the McDowell community of Floyd County..

According to the KSP, the Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:47 a.m. ..

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.