Triple shooting leaves two dead in Pike County

The shootings happened Friday in the Stopover community

STOPOVER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A triple shooting on Friday left two people dead and one wounded in the Stopover community of Pike County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say when they arrived at a home on Widows Branch Road they found three people shot.

KSP says two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was taken to an area hospital. No names were releaesed.

KSP Detective Joseph Coleman is heading-up the investigation.