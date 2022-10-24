Trick-or-Treat times across Central Kentucky!
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. To help, ABC 36 has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times across Central Kentucky!
The dates and times are as follows:
- Fayette County/Lexington: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Jessamine County/Nicholasville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Woodford County/Versailles: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Scott County/Georgetown: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Madison County/Richmond: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Bourbon County/Paris: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Nicholas County/Carlisle: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Harrison County/Cynthiana: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Mason County/Maysville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fleming County/Flemingsburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Bath County/Owingsville: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Clark County/Winchester: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Russell County/Jamestown: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Wayne County/Monticello: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Knox County/Barbourville: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Knott County/Hindman: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Breathitt County/Jackson: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Jackson County/McKee: Oct 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Laurel County/London: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 9 p.m./Somerset: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Clay County/Manchester: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Lincoln County/Stanford: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Casey County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Boyle County/Danville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Garrard County/Lancaster: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7/8 p.m.
- Morgan County/West Liberty: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wolfe County/Campton: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lee County/Beattyville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Estill County/Irvine/Ravenna: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County/Mt. Sterling: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Robertson County/Mt. Olivet: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Powell County/Stanton: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Menifee County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m./Frenchburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Morgan County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.
This list will continue to be updated. To be included in our trick-or-treat list, click here to email us.