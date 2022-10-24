Trick-or-Treat times across Central Kentucky!

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. To help, ABC 36 has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times across Central Kentucky!

The dates and times are as follows:

 

  • Fayette County/Lexington: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Jessamine County/Nicholasville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Woodford County/Versailles: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Scott County/Georgetown: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Madison County/Richmond: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Bourbon County/Paris: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Nicholas County/Carlisle: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Harrison County/Cynthiana: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Mason County/Maysville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Fleming County/Flemingsburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Bath County/Owingsville: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Clark County/Winchester: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Russell County/Jamestown: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Wayne County/Monticello: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Knox County/Barbourville: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Knott County/Hindman: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Breathitt County/Jackson: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Jackson County/McKee: Oct 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Laurel County/London: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Pulaski County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 9 p.m./Somerset: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Clay County/Manchester: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Lincoln County/Stanford: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Casey County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Boyle County/Danville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Garrard County/Lancaster: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7/8 p.m.
  • Morgan County/West Liberty: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Wolfe County/Campton: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lee County/Beattyville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Estill County/Irvine/Ravenna: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery County/Mt. Sterling: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Robertson County/Mt. Olivet: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Powell County/Stanton: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Menifee County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m./Frenchburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Morgan County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.

 

This list will continue to be updated. To be included in our trick-or-treat list, click here to email us.

