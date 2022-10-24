Trick-or-Treat times across Central Kentucky!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. To help, ABC 36 has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times across Central Kentucky!

The dates and times are as follows:

Fayette County/Lexington: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Jessamine County/Nicholasville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Woodford County/Versailles: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Scott County/Georgetown: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Madison County/Richmond: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Bourbon County/Paris: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Nicholas County/Carlisle: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Harrison County/Cynthiana: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Mason County/Maysville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Fleming County/Flemingsburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Bath County/Owingsville: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Clark County/Winchester: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Russell County/Jamestown: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Wayne County/Monticello: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Knox County/Barbourville: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Knott County/Hindman: Oct. 31 – 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Breathitt County/Jackson: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Jackson County/McKee: Oct 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Laurel County/London: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Pulaski County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 9 p.m./Somerset: 6 to 8 p.m.

Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Clay County/Manchester: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Lincoln County/Stanford: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Casey County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Boyle County/Danville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Garrard County/Lancaster: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7/8 p.m.

Morgan County/West Liberty: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wolfe County/Campton: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Lee County/Beattyville: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Estill County/Irvine/Ravenna: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County/Mt. Sterling: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Robertson County/Mt. Olivet: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Powell County/Stanton: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Menifee County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m./Frenchburg: Oct. 31 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Morgan County: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m./Liberty: Oct. 29 – 5 to 7 p.m.

This list will continue to be updated. To be included in our trick-or-treat list, click here to email us.