Trial dates pushed back for former officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor case

The exact timetable is unclear, though Simpson said setting a trial date now would be “premature.” Instead, he set a status update hearing for Feb. 21, 2023, to check on progress virtually.

Jaynes’ attorney Thomas Clay believes it could be nearly a year or longer before the former officers face a jury.

In federal court Wednesday, defense attorneys said there are more than 300,000 pages of discovery to go through, and prosecutors said hundreds of thousands more could be coming.

They discussed the discovery, saying it included dozens of audio and video recordings, and info from GPS trackers.

“Judge Simpson declared the case to be complex, which we expected given the volume of discovery that’s been produced by the United States,” Clay said. “Given the fact that this case has been delayed so long, we’ll have to wait and see what the sentiments are in this community once the trial date approaches.”

Clay mentioned he wants to move the trial out of Louisville because of the heavy publicity, but said that’ll likely be a discussion with Simpson months down the line when they can make a motion for change of venue.

Meanwhile, delays in the case aren’t what activist Brian Spencer wanted to hear. He said he understands the process can take time but doesn’t want anyone to drag their feet.