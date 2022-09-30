Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk.

In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the comedy central satirical news program, his “time is up.”

Noah, a standup comedian from South Africa, was a relative newcomer to American audiences when he was named as host of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart signed off in 2015.

Noah hinted that his decision to leave the show is rooted in his desire to return to more standup work.

He did not share when his final show would be but said he’d still be around for a while.