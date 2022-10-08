Tree Week kicks off in Lexington

It includes more than 70 events in the community, including tree giveaways, plantings, educational programs for youth and adults, and much more

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday begins is the start of the fifth annual Tree Week in Lexington.

It’s a celebration of trees and green spaces in the city.

It’s organized by the Urban Forest Initiative from the University of Kentucky. Organizers with the non-profit “Trees Lexington” say the goal is to educate the community on the importance of what trees do for us.

“It’s not only shade, its not only, it’s not only storm water, it’s quality of air, emotional benefits, numerous other benefits that trees provide for us to our community. So its about involving people, educating them on proper tree care, because number one thing that we need to do is to take care of existing trees, that’s where we get the most benefit,” said Michael Potapov, a volunteer and board member for Trees Lexington.

On Saturday, Lexington councilmember Jennifer Reynolds helped plant a tree in honor of former council member Peggy Henson, who served in the 11th district for 11 years.

Potapov says more than 400 trees are set to be given away next Saturday at Greyline Station beginning at 9 a.m.

You can find more information about Tree Week here.