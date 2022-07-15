Tree removal project scheduled for next week in Clark County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says three large trees will be removed from along Boone Avenue

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tree removals are scheduled for next week in downtown Winchester. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, three large trees will be removed from along Boone Avenue on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

The Transportation Cabinet says the project is necessary for the safety of the traveling public. According to the Transportation Cabinet, trees can impair sight, as well as create hazards with loose limbs and blowing debris.

The tree operation schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 18: from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19: from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Boone Avenue/KY 627