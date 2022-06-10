Tree removal operations start Monday on I-75 northbound in Whitley County

A right lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists a right lane closure will be in place on I-75 northbound (mile point 21) in Whitley County beginning Monday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to tree removal operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.