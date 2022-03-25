Tree Cutting to begin in Whitley County Monday

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists intermittent right lane closures will start Monday, March 28 and end Friday, April 1 on I-75 southbound (mile points 18.0 – 11.0) in Whitley County from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day due to tree cutting and tree removal operations.

A map of the project is available here: Whitley_I75_MP11 to MP18_TreeCutting.jpg