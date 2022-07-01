Travelers at Blue Grass Airport prepare for challenging travel weekend

According to AAA, nearly 48 million people are expected to travel during the weekend of July 4th, with 3.55 million being air travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AAA is expecting a record high number of travelers on the roads this Fourth of July weekend, despite high gas prices. But even if you’re traveling by plane, airline officials want you to pack your patience.

AAA says nearly 48 million people are expected to travel during the holiday weekend, an increase of almost 4 percent from last year. Of that 48 million, 3.55 million is expected to be people traveling by air, a 1.5 percent increase from last year.

However, there’s still several challenges facing airlines this year, including ongoing nationwide flight delays and cancellations due to pilot shortages.

Delta Airlines already issued travel waivers for people traveling July 1 through July 4, allowing people to re-book their flights if necessary, with no fare difference or change fees.

Traveler Edward Porras packed an extra change of clothes and toiletries in case any of his flights got cancelled or delayed:

“So I’m going to DC and I have one checkpoint in Chicago so I hope not but I’m expecting that Chicago will be delayed or something…I was just stranded in Charlotte, so I have an extra bag of clothing and toiletries just in case something happens and I have to stay in Chicago overnight,” said Porras.

Greg Dyk says he’s traveling to Florida with his family for the weekend. He’s staying optimistic:

“Hopefully we’ll get through with no problems and same thing coming back, hopefully no delays or cancellations on the way home,” said Dyk.

Blue Grass Airport officials are advising travelers to download their airlines’ mobile app to help stay informed on any potential flight updates.

Airport officials are also saying to “pack your patience” and arrive two hours early for your flight.