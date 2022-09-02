Travel experts encourage safety during the Labor Day weekend

AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins says they're expecting both roads and airports to be really busy with Labor Day weekend wrapping up the summer.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many people are getting ready for a long holiday weekend. Whether your plans include football, boating, camping or any other adventures, AAA says Friday is expected to be the peak travel day.

Travel experts say that’s why travelers should be extra cautious this weekend.

“We certainly ask folks who are going to be traveling over the weekend to make sure that they’re engaging in safe driving behaviors. That’s everything from buckling up when you get behind the wheel to making sure that you’re not impaired and making sure that you’re not distracted,” said Jason Siwula, a deputy state highway engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The KTC is pushing its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, aimed at keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

“Some of what that might include is who in your group might be a designated driver or plan to utilize a ride share service, such as Lyft or Uber as you’re looking for those opportunities to not only have a good time while you’re out but that you’re doing so safely,” said Siwula.

According to AAA, there has been a 22% increase in hotel rentals, tours, and other bookings this Labor Day weekend compared to last year. Hawkins says air travel is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. She says if you plan to travel by air, its important to arrive to the airport early.

She also encourages travelers to remember that your vehicle can break down just as easily on vacation, so drivers should take every precaution to make sure their cars are road trip ready.

“Be sure you have proper tire pressure. Gotta make sure that you’re safe, but also it gets you the best gas mileage. And we’re all about that. Be sure you’re taking on your trip, if you’re traveling by car, it is up to date on its maintenance. That’ll help to keep you safe and also help you avoid being stranded,” said Hawkins Weaver.

AAA says if you plan to hit the road, its important to make sure you keep your gas tank at least a quarter full- to keep yourself from getting stranded.