Transylvania University welcomes incoming class on move-in day

Over 300 new students from 22 states and 5 countries now call Transylvania University home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new class of students moved onto Transylvania University’s campus Friday.

Over 300 students from 22 states and five countries now call Transylvania University home. Students were met by faculty and fellow classmates who helped them move into their dorm rooms.

On campus, there was live music, food and ice cream kicking off a festive week before school starts.

“What we do is divide students at different times so it doesn’t get crowded and upload everything so student and their families pull in we grab all their stuff and put it in their rooms to make it as easy as possible,” said Deans of Students Michael Covert.

The school year starts on Monday, Aug. 29, and to help with students’ transition to college, this year’s orientation features a first-ever “pass on the light” ceremony Saturday morning.