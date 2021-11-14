Transylvania University site of Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some competitors ended today on a high note.

Saturday, singers and judges alike gathered at Transylvania University’s Mitchell Fine Arts Center to hear from 18 performers, ranging from age 18 to 30.

The performers qualified from a pool of 1,300 singers and were chosen by a panel of judges from the Metropolitan Opera. The panel heard videos of the singers and chose 800 that will be singing around 37 districts. The Kentucky District is one of the first districts of the season.

“The greatest things these singers have the opportunity to do, other than sing for top industry professionals is receive advice and feedback from them after the competition is concluded. And so it’s a great way of making contacts and getting advice from people who are in the business at the top of the field,” said Kentucky District of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition Director Catherine Nardolillo.

The Kentucky District awarded more than $4,000 in prize money this year. Saturday’s winners will go on to Chicago to sing in the Central Region Final on March 26, 2022. Winners from that competition will then be able to sing in New York City at the Metropolitan Opera in the Semi-Finals Competition in April and the Grand Finals Competition on May 1.

According to Nardolillo, two Kentucky District winners who won $1,500 each, tenor Victor Cardamone and soprano Heidi Miller, will move on to to Chicago’s competition.

Four Encouragement Awards of $500 were given to mezzo-soprano Kendra Beasley, soprano Rachel Kobernick, soprano Candace Williams, and soprano Hayley Maloney.