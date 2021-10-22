Transylvania University officially dedicates William T. Young Campus Center

The University says the facility opened last year, and has welcoming areas for student organizations, dining, fitness, a bookstore, and community outreach.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Transylvania University officially dedicated its William T. Young Campus Center.

The school says the $30 million dollar Campus Center on North Broadway, is a mix of new construction and renovation of the previous student center, and that it bridges the student housing and academic sides of Transylvania.

“It’s so nice having such a new and welcoming space for our campus. It opened last year but it wasn’t even fully done by the time i moved onto campus last year, so it’s really nice to finally be able to open it up to the Lexington community and also welcome in all the lovely donors that helped establish and build this lovely facility for all the students” said student, Megan Heeb.

