Transylvania University, community carve pumpkins for annual PumpkinMania Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The community was invited out to Transylvania University to help carve pumpkins Sunday.

It was all part of the annual PumpkinMania Festival.

More than 500 pumpkins were carved for the event. Organizers say the pumpkins will be lit and displayed this week on the Old Morrison building steps on campus.

You can view the jack-o-lanter display each night for free through Thursday, October the 27th.

“Even though we’ve been here since 1780. Even though we predate the story of Dracula, that connotation of Halloween, we’ve just really embraced it. For about 12 years, we’ve had pumpkins on the front steps. The event gets bigger and better every year. It’s really an opportunity for us to celebrate Halloween in Lexington,” said Megan Moloney, Transy spokesperson

Transy leaders say Friday morning, the pumpkins will be donated to local farmers to use as animal feed. They say it’s part of the university’s commitment to sustainability.