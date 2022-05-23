Transylvania to honor more than 200 graduates at commencement ceremony Saturday

Ceremony Saturday begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, Transylvania University will celebrate 203 graduating students during a commencement ceremony on the lawn of Old Morrison.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed HERE.

According to Transylvania, members of the Class of 2022 will receive their Bachelor of Arts degrees in front of a newly renovated Old Morrison administration building, a National Historic Landmark on Lexington’s city seal. Improvements included replacement of the limestone steps leading to the second-floor entrance. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move into the Clive M. Beck Center.

According to the university, half of the senior class is graduating with Latin honors for a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and 55% are receiving honors in their programs.

The speaker at this year’s ceremony is senior Nyah Mattison, a William T. Young scholar who has embodied the spirit of our Digital Liberal Arts program. The computer science and digital arts and media double major from Louisville is headed to UC Berkeley to pursue a master’s in information management and systems. During her time at Transylvania, she has been a valued member of our academic community, for instance helping her peers as a tutor, Writing Center staffer and facilitator in last year’s First-Year Research Seminar.

After commencement, the university says these distinguished Pioneers will be attending graduate and professional schools or beginning their careers in a variety of fields, from finance to cancer research to coaching sports at a local high school. Some are headed to medical, dental and law schools and others will continue their studies in master’s programs like STEM education at the University of Kentucky and East Asian studies at UCLA.

Transylvania University encourages graduates and their families to share images and videos of the day’s festivities on social media with #TransyGrad.

You can visit the commencement webpage to see the schedule of the day’s events, which include a class photo and alumni welcome reception, and get information on things like parking and nearby hotel accommodations.