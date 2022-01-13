Transylvania moves to virtual learning for first week due to COVID-19

The move was made to allow more time for students and employees to get tested for the virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transylvania University in Lexington moved its first week of classes after the holiday break to virtual learning to allow more time for students and employees to get tested for COVID-19, according to the school.

The university required all students and employees to be tested for the coronavirus before the start of the semester.

The number of postive COVID-19 test results, the delay in some people getting results and the number of people who had to isolate led to the decision to move to virtual learning, according to the school.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Below is the release from the university:

Transylvania announced on Jan. 3, 2022, that students and employees would need to provide a negative COVID test to return to campus for the start of winter term classes. To accommodate this, classes met virtually on Jan. 10 and 11.

While on-campus testing is ongoing through Tuesday, Transylvania will continue holding classes online through the end of this week.

This temporary mitigation measure is in response to a delay in receiving return-to-campus results due in part to the number of weather-related testing appointments canceled late last week and laboratory backlogs in processing tests. As well, a number of students and employees have returned positive COVID test results, despite many being asymptomatic, and are required to isolate themselves. Additionally, the Brown Science Center remains temporarily closed following a burst pipe this past weekend, which has impacted the ability to hold classes or labs in person.

At this time, in-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Students and employees who have received their COVID test results should upload them as soon as possible.

Students, upload a copy of your negative results to the Transylvania University Etrieve student portal.

If a student tests positive for coronavirus, they are asked to immediately notify the Campus Health Clinic at campusclinic@transy.edu.

Employees, upload a copy of your results to the Transylvania University Etrieve employee portal.

If an employee tests positive for COVID, they should notify human resources within 12 hours of receiving the test result. Supervisors notified of an employee’s absence for a positive COVID test should also report that information to HR.

For updated information on Transylvania’s guidelines for returning to campus, please visit the Healthy at Transy website.