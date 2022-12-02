Transylvania Makers Market highlights student entrepreneurs

Students displayed a variety of works, including paintings, clothing, Christmas ornaments, and much more

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Transylvania University launched its first Makers Market Friday afternoon with more than forty local businesses taking part. Organizers say the goal is to highlight students hoping to make their hobbies into a business.

Students displayed a variety of works, including paintings, clothing, Christmas ornaments, and much more. It’s the first time many of these students got the chance to display their businesses to the community.

“I don’t think I would have gotten it through another college or even another community. I’m glad I’m allowed to get myself out there. And everyone here is able to get their stuff out there and people can actually see their stuff and buy it,” said student Becca Rijala.

The market provided an opportunity for the community to shop local.

Some of the student businesses were coupled with an experienced business to help provide a mentor’s point of view.

“Adding on this layer of the entrepreneurship path I think just bolsters that a little bit. And kind of fill out a larger perspective and informs students about what’s available for them after school. So being able to be a part of that and help give back a little bit and maybe share some of the highs and lows and ups and downs of what Ive learned is really cool to be able to give back like that,” said Wes Hogan, owner of Old North Bar.

Organizers say sixty percent of these businesses are owned by students. They hope to hold this event every year on the Friday of December.