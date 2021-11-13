Transylvania, Black Male Working Academy partnership to provide scholarships to graduates

Deal means at least $27,500 a year to program grads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — Starting this year, graduates of Lexington’s Black Male Working Academy will be eligible to receive a minimum $27,500 per year scholarship to attend Transylvania University. The new partnership recognizes the achievements of program participants, while providing them with a path to continue their education at one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.

“This award-winning program has been recognized locally, statewide and nationally because of its commitment to changing the lives of not only the young men that participate in the program, but also the families they represent,” Transylvania President Brien Lewis said. “We want them to continue their education right here in Lexington, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow in their hometown.”

The Black Male Working Academy was founded in 2005 by Transylvania graduate Roszalyn “Rosz” Akins ’76. Today, the academy is composed of students enrolled in elementary, middle and high schools in Central Kentucky.

“BMW came into existence 16 years ago in an all-out effort to close the academic achievement gap that exists in our school system for young men of color,” Akins shared. The program has supported students through education, leadership, travel, mentorship and engagement within the community.

Through the partnership, students who meet completion criteria determined by the academy and graduation from high school will be eligible for a $20,000 per year in a Black Male Work Academy Scholarship, as well as the university’s Trailblazer Scholarship of $7,500 per year. Any student accepted to attend Transylvania is also eligible for a number of additional merit-based scholarships and financial aid opportunities. The average financial aid package for incoming Transylvania students is approximately $30,000 per year, making the actual costs of college more affordable.

As a Transylvania student, academy graduates may choose any of the university’s 46 majors. They’ll continue to be exposed to a wide range of career possibilities and begin to understand the interdependence of the various fields.

The BMWA partnership is the newest scholarship program for students at Lexington high schools. Transylvania also provides opportunities to graduates of the Liberal Arts Academy at Henry Clay; the Math, Science and Technology Center at Dunbar; the IT Academy at Bryan Station; the Biomedical Sciences Pathway at Frederick Douglass; and Lexington Catholic’s Exemplar Scholars program.