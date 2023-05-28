Transy holds graduation ceremony Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s graduation season for many colleges and universities. On Saturday, Transylvania University held it’s commencement ceremonies.

The ceremony was held at 9 a.m. on the lawn of Old Morrison.

191 graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomas.

According to Transy officials, half of those receiving their Bachelor of Arts degrees received Latin honors for a cumulative GPA of at least a 3. 5.

The student speaker at the ceremony was senior Caroline Shutt, who is a William T. Young scholar from Owensboro.