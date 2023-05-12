Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended 10 days after positive 2022 drug test involving Forte

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended 10 days and fined as the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte, who was scratched hours before the Kentucky Derby last weekend because of an injury.

Forte was disqualified after winning the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022, at Saratoga in upstate New York for testing positive for meloxicam, according to a ruling posted Thursday on the New York State Gaming Commission website.

The drug is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory that is not legal in racing. Pletcher also was fined $1,000. Forte’s owners, Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, forfeit the Hopeful’s first-place purse earnings of $165,000.

The ruling says Pletcher plans to appeal and a stay of the suspension has been granted, allowing him to work. However, the commission may terminate the stay if the hearing isn’t completed within 90 days of the ruling.