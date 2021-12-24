Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Elliott County

Lyndaleen Oliver faces a number of drug charges

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a traffic stop, ended with an arrest of a woman who investigators say was under the influence and now faces a number of drug charges in Elliott County.

The sheriff’s office says 31-year old Lyndaleen Oliver was pulled over Thursday and was driving under the influence.

Deputies say during a search of her vehicle, they found more than 15 Alprazolam tablets, two Suboxone tablets, a baggie with suspected methamphetamine, three bags of suspected heroin and cash.

Investigators say all the items were found in the center console of the vehicle.

Deputies say Oliver was charged with DUI first-degree; Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess; Trafficking first-degree, first-offense Heroin; Trafficking first-degree offense Methamphetamine; Possession of a Controlled Substance second-degree drug unspecified; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance third-degree drug unspecified; Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container first-offense and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt.

Investigators say she was arrested without incident and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center in Morehead.