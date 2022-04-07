Traffic signal at Midland and East Short in Lexington to be activated Thursday

The signal is scheduled to go from "flash" mode to phased signal at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new traffic signal at the intersection of Midland Avenue and East Short Street in Lexington is scheduled to go from “flash” mode to full activation at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The signal has been on flash since March 17, 2022.

At full activation, it will be a two-phase signal with pedestrian phases, according to the state.

No left turns will be permitted from Midland Avenue onto East Short Street, according to the state. Signage is in place to notify motorists of the condition.