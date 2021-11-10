Traffic pattern changing along Mountain Parkway

Work will cause temporary traffic delays in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic pattern change will take effect Wednesday along the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County. Beginning around noon, Wednesday, November 10, traffic between mile points 68.40 and 69.50 will shift from three total lanes (east and westbound lanes plus a passing lane) to two lanes.

This stretch of parkway is in the eastern part of the Mountain Parkway Expansion’s Magoffin County construction zone near the KY 3046/Kernie-Ova-Seitz Road overpass. Construction workers will restripe the roadway to mark the lane shift. Drivers should slow down and may experience delays as traffic is stopped for brief periods of time.

Additional work will continue Monday, November 15 as crews place concrete barrier walls in the area.

The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 46-mile transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah. The project will widen 30 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by about 16 miles between Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

For additional information, go to www.mtnparkway.com. Project updates may also be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mtnparkway) and Twitter (@MtnParkway).