Traffic on stretch of Clays Mill Road in Lexington to be shifted through May

The affected stretch is from Stratford Drive to Lane Allen/Rosemont Garden April 14-May 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic on Clays Mill Road from Stratford Drive to Lane Allen/Rosemont Garden in Lexington will shift to the east side of the roadway from Thursday, April 14 through the end of May, according to the city.

There will be no left turn onto Lane Allen for vehicles traveling on Clays Mill Road toward downtown, according to the city.

The speed limit on Clays Mill Road will be reduced to 20 mph during the closure, according to the city.

This closure will allow crews to perform multiple improvements, including new water lines, storm sewers and sanitary sewers, according to the city.