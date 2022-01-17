TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: I-75 S shutdown, cars starting to move, crews starting clearing

Multiple agencies are currently working to assist stranded motorists.

UPDATE (9:30PM) – According to Dispatch, cars on I-75 are starting to move and crews are beginning to clear the highway.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Laurel County Fire Department, I-75 Southbound is completely shutdown at the 47 mile marker.

Fire crews say snow and icy road conditions have caused a major traffic backup, that extends well beyond the 49 mile marker.

Northbound lanes are also in rough shape at this time.

They ask you please avoid travel through this area if at all possible.

