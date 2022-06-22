TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge repairs scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Fayette County

Between Leestown Road/US 421 and Georgetown Road/US 25 at milepoint 8.0
Erica Bivens,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)  The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced the temporary closure of New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington for bridge deck repair operations.

According to KYTC, the closure will take place Thursday, June 23 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner Loop

  • a closure will be in effect at milepoint 8.0 for bridge deck repairs
  • the right/slow lane will be closed
  • the location is the Railroad Overpass between Leestown Road/US 421 and Georgetown Road/US 25
