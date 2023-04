Trace Adkins to perform free concert in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Country music star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert in Mayfield next month, called SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA: A Concert for Mayfield.

Adkins will also be raising funds for the tornado-devastated region.

The concert will be held on Saturday, May 20 at the Mayfield High School CFSB War Memorial Stadium

For more information, head here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3473467662929176