Trace Adkins showcases Mayfield, Ky. in new ‘Somewhere in America’ music video

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Country music star Trace Adkins released his “Somewhere in America” music video Friday, highlighting the resilient people of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Adkins visited Mayfield in May for a free concert at the high school, with a hope to “help the folks of Mayfield smile,” even if only for a little while.

On Dec. 10, 2021, a violent EF-4 tornado ripped through Western Kentucky, including Mayfield, resulting in more than 80 deaths and significant, widespread damage.

The music video, packed with concert footage, opens with Adkins visiting a makeshift memorial in downtown Mayfield on the spot where the courthouse used to stand.

“Reading the names of those who lost their lives was moving,” Adkins said. “‘Somewhere in America’ is about the heart left in this land, and the citizens of Mayfield exemplify that.”

Adkins said he hopes the people who watch the video are inspired by the resilience of the people in the area who lost everything.

“I hope everyone will see a glimpse of the goodness of the citizens of Mayfield,” he said. “They are good people who are clawing their way back from a catastrophic disaster.”

To watch the video, head here: Somewhere In America