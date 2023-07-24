Toyota invests nearly $6M in Ky. schools

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Big news for both Toyota and the commonwealth today as the Toyota USA Foundation grants up to $5.7 million for students in Scott County, Fayette County and the Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky.

The Driving Possibilities Program has officially made its debut in Kentucky.

And Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined the press conference today to help celebrate.

“You see Toyota has always understood one really important thing, and that is that the future of Kentucky’s economy is in our classrooms today,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

Driving Possibilities will focus on preschool all the way through high school to ensure all students have access to rewarding future careers and even provide opportunities in the auto industry.