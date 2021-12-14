Toyota donates thousands to Georgetown students, future workforce

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Toyota Kentucky has announced a major investment in local education programs.

The auto manufacturer committed $100,000 to JAG Kentucky along with a $250,000 endowment to BCTC Georgetown-Scott County Campus Director Lynn Godsey to make it possible for high school students in Georgetown to participate in dual credit and the Middle College program.

“We are grateful for community leaders and business partners like Toyota who want to join us in preparing tomorrow’s workforce today,” said BCTC President Koffi Akakpo. “This endowment is an investment in Scott County’s future.”

Business leaders see this as an opportunity to invest in the next generation’s future.

“I think about my own personal experience of, you know, being a student and being in a rural area and not really knowing what I potentially could be,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Kentucky. “And having business and teachers being able to say, ‘Hey, I think you could do this.’ I want to be able to do that same thing for our students and give back so that they can achieve things that they maybe never thought was possible.”

The announcement came during a panel hosted by the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce addressing workforce challenges and solutions.