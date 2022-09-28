Toyota donates land for Georgetown to build new fire station, training center

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Toyota recently donated seven acres of land to Georgetown-Scott County for the city to build a new fire station and training center for emergency medical technician and paramedic training.

The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services will create and service a new district, which should significantly reduce response times for emergency services, according to a press release from Scott County Fiscal Court. Later, the city will also add facilities, manpower and equipment for the needs of the Georgetown Fire Department.

The construction of the GSCEMS will be funded by Georgetown and Scott County.

GSCEMS Director Chris Runyon said he and his team are ready to serve Georgetown-Scott County in even better ways thanks to the new facility.

“We are so grateful to Toyota for giving us this opportunity to improve our service to Scott County. This station will decrease response times to many of our residents, in some instances by up to 15 minutes. It will also include a state-of-the-art training center that will be used to deliver EMT and paramedic training to our community. We couldn’t do what we do, as well as we do it, without our amazing community partners. A huge thank you to our fiscal court, Judge Covington, and Toyota for making this new facility a reality! It is truly an honor to work and serve Georgetown-Scott County,” Runyon said in a press release.