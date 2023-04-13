Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League opens spring season Saturday

The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League’s spring season kicks off Saturday with games being played weekly through May 20.

The Rotary Club of Lexington will host an Opening Day BBQ for players, families, coaches and fans as well.

Game times each week are 10 and 11 a.m., and 12 and 1 p.m. at the Miracle League field at Shillito Park on 300 W. Reynolds Road.

The adaptive baseball league provides players, regardless of their ability, the opportunity to play the game in a safe and fun atmosphere, according to TBML. Each player dresses in an official uniform and plays the game just like their peers with the help of a volunteer buddy.

The league serves over 200 players from in-and-around Central Kentucky.

For more information, head here: bgml.org or ymcaky.org.