Towson president chosen to lead University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Towson University President Kim Schatzel has been selected as the next president of the University of Louisville.

She’ll bring with her an extensive record as a university administrator.

UofL trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Schatzel.

She’ll become the Kentucky school’s 19th president.

Her selection ends a nearly yearlong search for a successor to former UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, who took the top job at Penn State University.

Schatzel has served since 2016 as president of Towson University in Maryland.

She previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University and dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.