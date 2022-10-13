Town Branch Commons Trail officially open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington is now officially open.

City and state leaders gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

City leaders say it was a 10-year effort.

Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources, as well as state or federal grants. The trail is built along Town Branch Creek, creating multifunctional parkways, pathways and greenways to encourage healthy activity and economic development in the area.

The nationally recognized trail is also a Green Infrastructure project, featuring more than 300 trees.

It’s 14 feet wide with a multi-use path along Midland Avenue.

Town Branch Commons links the city’s two major trails: Town Branch Trail and the Legacy Trail, producing 22 miles of uninterrupted trail.