Tow truck driver injured while assisting Saturday morning wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being injured while working a wreck early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington police, investigators responded to a single-car wreck shortly after after 1:30 A.M near the inner loop of New Circle Road at Winchester. Police say the road was blocked off to traffic while a clean up was done.

Police say a driver went through the police barricade, struck the tow truck driver at the scene, and fled. The driver of the vehicle was later caught and taken to jail.

A coworker confirmed the tow truck driver is nighttime supervisor Ralph Crase with Robert’s Heavy Duty Towing. Crase was taken to University of Kentucky hospital for treatment of his injuries.

We are told Crase is in stable condition, but some of his vital organs were damaged. According to Lee Robert’s, owner of the towing company, Crase has had multiple surgeries since the accident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Crase with his medical needs. You can find that link here.